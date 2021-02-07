HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $4,361.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00185351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00066397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063972 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00076599 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00232150 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

