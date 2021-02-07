Hyperion Achieves Market Cap of $4.22 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Hyperion has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $17,340.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00062066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.01081141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.73 or 0.06070673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00031101 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 89,036,013 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

