HyperQuant (HQT) Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $18,744.52 and approximately $3,611.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.23 or 0.01232518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.46 or 0.06308623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022743 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016926 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00033725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

