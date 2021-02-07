HyperQuant (HQT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $19,558.88 and approximately $3,909.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.87 or 0.01139087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.23 or 0.06421196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023278 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017046 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.