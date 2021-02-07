I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 46.5% Higher Over Last Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.08 million and $10,648.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.51 or 0.00306641 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034611 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003098 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $767.10 or 0.02001812 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,678,885 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.