I/O Coin Market Cap Hits $2.13 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $4,933.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.00304926 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00032842 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003075 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $777.49 or 0.02016419 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,680,028 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

