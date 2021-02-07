ICE ROCK MINING Price Tops $0.0276 on Major Exchanges (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $433,573.16 and approximately $38,531.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00177495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00063371 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00240273 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00074404 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

