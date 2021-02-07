ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $200.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.00. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $223.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 3.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.