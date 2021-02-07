Idena Price Hits $0.11 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $21,739.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idena has traded 29% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00051129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00176893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008618 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00330006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00058818 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 64,533,403 coins and its circulating supply is 37,013,522 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

Buying and Selling Idena

Idena can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

