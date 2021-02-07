IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0593 on Major Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $33.54 million and $2.27 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.01138790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.54 or 0.06309586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,405,555 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

