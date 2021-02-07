Idle (IDLE) Achieves Market Cap of $16.77 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Idle token can now be purchased for $15.40 or 0.00039990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $16.77 million and $981,887.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00051129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00176893 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00058818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063527 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00235418 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00072590 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,088,990 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

