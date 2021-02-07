Ignition (IC) Price Tops $0.0961

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 101.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $132,901.93 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can now be purchased for $0.0961 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,438.97 or 1.00029779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00064234 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000236 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000235 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,396,049 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,382,876 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

