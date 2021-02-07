Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 27,784 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus decreased their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

ILMN opened at $428.91 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $453.68. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.52, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.09.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

