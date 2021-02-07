Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 80,391 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Illumina worth $75,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,241,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. BTIG Research upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.85.

ILMN opened at $428.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.41 and its 200-day moving average is $347.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 99.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $453.68.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

