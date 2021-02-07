ImageCash (IMGC) Achieves Market Cap of $32,528.75

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $32,528.75 and $6,596.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00177263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00063471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00055492 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00238042 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00073054 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,200,746 coins and its circulating supply is 5,081,746 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.