Incent Hits Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00050376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00178553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00064962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00063031 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00234582 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00073881 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.