Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post $46.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.80 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $41.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $185.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $188.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $179.30 million, with estimates ranging from $178.10 million to $181.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Independent Bank stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $444.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,524 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 97.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 63,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 56,084 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.