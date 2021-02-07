Ink Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,044.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $349,895.97 and $58,044.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00174351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00059928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063181 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00233196 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00072604 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.