INMAX (INX) Reaches Market Cap of $13,282.67

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 60.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One INMAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. INMAX has a market cap of $13,282.67 and approximately $191.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, INMAX has traded down 64.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INMAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.42 or 0.01256796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.51 or 0.06937453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022890 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX (INX) is a coin. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 coins. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

INMAX Coin Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.