Innova (INN) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Innova has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $81,272.73 and approximately $10.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015448 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000716 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.