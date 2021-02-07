Insider Selling: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 21,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total transaction of C$563,841.60.

ATA stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$26.01. 311,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.89. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.27 and a 1-year high of C$27.76.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3824242 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.