Insight Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21,861.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $21,861.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00062906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.64 or 0.01225114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.68 or 0.06618304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00051720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017010 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00033248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

