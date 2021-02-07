Insights Network Price Reaches $0.0170 on Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $12,816.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,569,546 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

