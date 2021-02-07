Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $231.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post $231.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.70 million. Insulet reported sales of $209.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $890.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $886.70 million to $892.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Insulet by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $281.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.