Insureum (ISR) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $172,567.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Insureum token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insureum Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

