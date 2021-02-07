INT Price Hits $0.0059 (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, INT has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market cap of $2.65 million and $901,193.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01171465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.68 or 0.06302118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022897 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

