Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Intelligent Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INS traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 164,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Intelligent Systems has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $49.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.52 million, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.11.
About Intelligent Systems
Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.
