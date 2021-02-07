Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Intelligent Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INS traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 164,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Intelligent Systems has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $49.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.52 million, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intelligent Systems by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.