Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,666 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.53% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $342,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $114.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.