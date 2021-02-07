International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,999 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.31% of International Business Machines worth $350,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average of $122.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.