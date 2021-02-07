International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

IBM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

