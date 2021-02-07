International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. International Money Express reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.55 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,472 shares of company stock worth $2,017,452. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in International Money Express by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 822,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 503,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the second quarter valued at $6,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $7,050,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 519.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 392,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 329,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 255,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $592.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.