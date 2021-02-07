Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 197,914 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.63% of Intersect ENT worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intersect ENT by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Intersect ENT by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $24.07 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $787.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

