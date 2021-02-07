Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $736.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $762.25 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $788.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $733.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.