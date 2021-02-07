Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,472 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,916 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 277,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

