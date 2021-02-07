Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Invesco by 89.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

