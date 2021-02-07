Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,685,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after purchasing an additional 406,776 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 223,002 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $56.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66.

