Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 7th (CPBLF, ETSY, GOOS, INCZY, INS, LYG, MOD, POSH, RHHVF, SHOP)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 7th:
ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.
Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
