Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 7th (CPBLF, ETSY, GOOS, INCZY, INS, LYG, MOD, POSH, RHHVF, SHOP)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 7th:

ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$64.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

