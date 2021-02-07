Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,900.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $16.64 million and approximately $16,900.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,242,911 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

