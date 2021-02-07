IoT Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.92 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $1.92 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

About IoT Chain

ITC is a token. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

