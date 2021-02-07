IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Up 38.7% Over Last Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $82.21 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00073246 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000103 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000163 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.