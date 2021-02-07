IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $129.94 million and $15.52 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00063291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.79 or 0.01246410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.76 or 0.06458752 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

