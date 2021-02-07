IQeon (IQN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.55 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, IQeon has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $12.55 million and approximately $233,604.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00005953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.19 or 0.01141019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.87 or 0.06262075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017132 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00033451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

IQeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

