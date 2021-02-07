Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.1% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $492.56 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $490.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

