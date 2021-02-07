Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,043 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 0.6% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.35 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

