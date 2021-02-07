Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,144 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,364,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,788,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after acquiring an additional 186,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,964,000 after acquiring an additional 74,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

