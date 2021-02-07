Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,953,000 after acquiring an additional 793,670 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,194,000 after purchasing an additional 594,773 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 665,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,596,000 after buying an additional 306,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC opened at $90.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.23.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.