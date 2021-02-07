Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $13.47 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,842 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.7% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,796,000 after buying an additional 1,722,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $280.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

