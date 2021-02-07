Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,842 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.7% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $280.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

