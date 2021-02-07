Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,842 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.7% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $280.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45.
Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
