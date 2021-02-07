Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $19.61 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,716 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 2.4% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.11.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $226.55 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $237.88. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

