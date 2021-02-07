Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $31.17 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,555 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 3.9% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after acquiring an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $391,992,000 after purchasing an additional 427,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $175.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average of $161.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

